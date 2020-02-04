Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $726,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Genpact by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 7.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 2.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE G opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

