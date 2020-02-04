Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,419 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

