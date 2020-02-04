Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 331.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 172,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

NYSE BERY opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

