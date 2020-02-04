Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

