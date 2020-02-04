Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meredith were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDP. Stephens reduced their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

