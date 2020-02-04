Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

