Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 34,865 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

