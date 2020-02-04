Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

