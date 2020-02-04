Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $789,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

