Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 478 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Crane by 14.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of CR opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.44. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

