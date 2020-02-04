United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

