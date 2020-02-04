Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $176.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

