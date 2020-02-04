Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,707 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

DNKN opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.