Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,233 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

