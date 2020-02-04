Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,137 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

