Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 20.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 816,924 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth $20,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 1,308.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 408,563 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

