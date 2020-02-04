Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $164,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 34.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $20,310,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PRGS stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.