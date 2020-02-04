Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

