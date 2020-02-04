Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,738 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corecivic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Corecivic by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 1,753.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

