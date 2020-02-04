5,557 Shares in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIB opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

