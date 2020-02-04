Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

