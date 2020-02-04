Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $153.19 and a 52-week high of $225.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.