Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

