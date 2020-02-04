Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 370,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,784,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.09. The company has a market cap of $1,350.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

