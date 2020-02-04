New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,818 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 117,291 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

