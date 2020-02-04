Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

