Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

