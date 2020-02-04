NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

