Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $89,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

GVA opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

