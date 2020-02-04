New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,561 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Simmons First National by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.