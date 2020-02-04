The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

