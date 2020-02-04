New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in M/I Homes by 115.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.