Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

