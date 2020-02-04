Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

