New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,935. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNTA opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.00. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

