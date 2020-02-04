Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,770 BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 316,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 207,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

