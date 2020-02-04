New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

SXI stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $910.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.