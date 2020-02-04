Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter worth about $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 54.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

