New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,300 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

