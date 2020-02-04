Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

