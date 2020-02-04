Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

