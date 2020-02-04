10,705 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

5,557 Shares in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.
5,557 Shares in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,818 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,818 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report