10,705 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

