New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.51 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.