New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 120,968 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $10,660,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 156.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 128,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

