New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE CTS opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

