New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in California Water Service Group by 289.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.