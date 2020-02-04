New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lindsay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

NYSE:LNN opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

