Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $10,234,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders have sold 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

