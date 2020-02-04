New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

