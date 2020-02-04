HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HNI by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in HNI by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HNI by 1,546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other HNI news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

